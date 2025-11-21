Fleming has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The rookie second-rounder may have picked up the injury during the Suns' 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, when he played 10 minutes and logged four points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds. Fleming has averaged just 5.8 minutes per game this season, so his absence won't impact the Suns' depth in the frontcourt all that much. His next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Spurs.