default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Fleming is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Fleming is one of several players moving back to the bench in this one, as the Suns will field their regular starting unit. Fleming averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds across 54 regular-season appearances off the bench this season.

More News