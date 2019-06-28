Suns' Ray Spalding: Becomes free agent
Spalding's team option for 2019-20 was declined by the Suns on Friday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Spalding was a deep bench option for the Suns last season, though he started three games late in the year. Phoenix has other plans, however, and the front office will let Spalding go.
