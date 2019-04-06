Suns' Ray Spalding: Excels in first start
Spalding drew his first career start in Friday's 133-126 overtime win over the Pelicans and totaled 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 29 minutes.
With Deandre Ayton and Richaun Holmes both sitting due to ankle injuries, Spalding was the next man up and turned in an excellent all-around performance. The 22-year-old has seen minimal opportunity this season after being selected in the second round by the Mavericks last June. His minutes had mostly been in the single digits since joining the Suns in early March, but he could be in for extended opportunity over the final two games of the campaign.
