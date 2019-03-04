Suns' Ray Spalding: Sticking around in Phoenix
Spalding signed a contract with the Suns for the rest of the season Sunday.
Phoenix elected to retain the rookie forward/center after the 10-day contract he signed Feb. 21 lapsed. Spalding has yet to appear in a game for the Suns since joining the organization and may end up seeing most of his opportunities in the G League over the next month.
