Spalding will draw his first career start at center in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

With Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (ankle) sidelined the Suns are spread very thin in their frontcourt. As a result, Spalding looks to be in line for the heaviest workload of his young career. He has averaged just 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds across 7.9 minutes in nine games with the Suns.