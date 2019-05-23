Holmes was arrested Wednesday in South Florida on a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession, David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

Holmes and James Webb, who spent some time with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, were both booked and later released from jail after posting bond. Depending on how the legal process shakes out, it's possible Holmes receives a minor suspension or fine from the league office. The 25-year-old center is set to become a free agent June 30 after averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game over 70 appearances with the Suns during the past season.