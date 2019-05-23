Suns' Richaun Holmes: Arrested on marijuana charge
Holmes was arrested Wednesday in South Florida on a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession, David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.
Holmes and James Webb, who spent some time with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, were both booked and later released from jail after posting bond. Depending on how the legal process shakes out, it's possible Holmes receives a minor suspension or fine from the league office. The 25-year-old center is set to become a free agent June 30 after averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game over 70 appearances with the Suns during the past season.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...