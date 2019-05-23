Holmes was arrested Wednesday in South Florida on a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession, David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

Holmes and James Webb, who spent some time with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, were both booked and later released from jail after posting bond. Depending on how the legal process shakes out, it's possible Holmes receives a minor suspension or fine from the league office. The 25-year-old center is set to become a free agent June 30 after averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game over 70 appearances with the Suns during the past season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...