Suns' Richaun Holmes: Blocks three shots Wednesday
Holmes totaled five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 91-86 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Holmes saw 14 minutes as the backup center Wednesday and flashed his fantasy upside with a solid performance. He has shown his ability to put up numbers when afforded playing time in the past but he simply cannot earn himself a large enough role. He is going to be coming off the bench behind both DeAndre Ayton and Tyson Chandler to begin the season and is more of a deeper league option. Chander could be limited or dealt as the season progresses but until then Holmes is simply too risky to own.
