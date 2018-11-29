Suns' Richaun Holmes: Brings the defense Wednesday
Holmes had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Clippers.
Holmes provided a spark off the bench Wednesday, dialing up double-digits for the fifth time in his last six games. Across that same stretch, Holmes has accumulated 12 blocked shots and 30 rebounds. The upside, as always, is certainly there for Holmes but he just doesn't see enough court time to warrant standard league production. If DeAndre Ayton ever got injured, Holmes would become a must roster player, however, until then leave him for deeper formats.
