Holmes (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Holmes missed the last four games due to a right foot sprain, but he'll return to the court in time for Sunday's matchup. With Deandre Ayton (ankle) already ruled out, either Holmes or Dragan Bender will draw the start at center. Holmes has made just one start so far this season.

