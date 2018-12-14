Holmes generated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Holmes continues to serve as a valuable asset in the frontcourt rotation, as he's now posted five double-digit scoring efforts in seven December games. He's supplemented the offense with well-balanced production across the rest of the stat sheet, which has included three games with between seven and 10 rebounds and four multi-steal tallies. Given his secure role and ability to contribute in nearly every category, his fantasy value is firmly trending in the right direction in all formats.

