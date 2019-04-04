Holmes supplied 16 points (8-16 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Holmes drew a second straight start for Deandre Ayton (ankle) and was even better than in his initial run with the first unit Monday. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across his first two games of April, and he'll be poised to continue running with the starters if Ayton can't suit up Friday against the Pelicans.