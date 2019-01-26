Suns' Richaun Holmes: Deemed questionable Sunday
The Suns have listed Holmes (foot) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Holmes and starting center Deandre Ayton (ankle) have each missed four straight games for the Suns. In their absence, Dragan Bender has been getting plenty of run at center. Holmes could be in for a relatively healthy workload out of the gate if he is able to return and Ayton is not. Expect his status to be determined closer to tip-off Sunday.
