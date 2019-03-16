Holmes finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Holmes produced his fourth double-double through 64 appearances this season, and he's now just one away from matching his career high (five in 2016-17). The 25-year-old big man isn't consistent enough for standard leagues, but he is maintaining career-high shooting percentages from the field and the charity stripe while swatting a career-best 1.1 blocks per game.