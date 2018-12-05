Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in blowout loss
Holmes finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Sacramento.
Holmes continues to play well for the Suns, recording his second double-double of the season despite the Suns getting thumped. Holmes has now scored in double-digits in seven of his last nine games while playing just 18 minutes per night. He has seen that playing time increase to 22.5 minutes across his last two games and he is certainly trending in the right direction. DeAndre Ayton is locked in as the starter but has looked terrible on the defensive end. Holmes offers upside on both ends of the floor and despite the limited ceiling, he is worth keeping an eye on to see what happens over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Scores team-high 15 in rout•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Brings the defense Wednesday•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in just 17 minutes Tuesday•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Impressive off bench in loss•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Blocks three shots Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Dealt to Phoenix•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.