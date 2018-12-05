Holmes finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Sacramento.

Holmes continues to play well for the Suns, recording his second double-double of the season despite the Suns getting thumped. Holmes has now scored in double-digits in seven of his last nine games while playing just 18 minutes per night. He has seen that playing time increase to 22.5 minutes across his last two games and he is certainly trending in the right direction. DeAndre Ayton is locked in as the starter but has looked terrible on the defensive end. Holmes offers upside on both ends of the floor and despite the limited ceiling, he is worth keeping an eye on to see what happens over the coming weeks.