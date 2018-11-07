Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in just 17 minutes Tuesday
Holmes collected 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to the Nets.
Holmes finished with a double-double in just 17 minutes Tuesday, flashing what we already know to be some nice upside. Ryan Anderson was beyond bad in this one and with Tyson Chandler now in Los Angeles, there may be a small window of opportunity open for Holmes. He is far from a must-add at this stage but the situation is worth monitoring as the Suns clearly have nothing to play for other than developing their youth.
