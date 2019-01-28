Holmes (foot) delivered 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Holmes shook off his questionable designation to deliver another strong performance off the bench. The emerging big paced the Suns in rebounding while posting his third double-double of the season in his return from a four-game absence. Holmes has been a steady contributor in multiple categories for the majority of January, with Sunday's effort bringing his monthly averages to 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks across a modest 18.9 minutes per game.