Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in return from injury
Holmes (foot) delivered 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Holmes shook off his questionable designation to deliver another strong performance off the bench. The emerging big paced the Suns in rebounding while posting his third double-double of the season in his return from a four-game absence. Holmes has been a steady contributor in multiple categories for the majority of January, with Sunday's effort bringing his monthly averages to 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks across a modest 18.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....