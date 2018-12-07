Holmes is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

It was initially reported that Deandre Ayton would get the nod at center, although the Suns have made a last-minute change to the starting lineup with Ayton feeling under the weather. Through 23 games this season, Holmes is averaging 6.1 points along with 4.5 rebounds over 13.5 minutes per contest.