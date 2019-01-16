Suns' Richaun Holmes: Drops 13 points Tuesday
Holmes registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.
Holmes continues to be an offensive weapon for the Suns off the bench, providing an average of 12.9 points over his last seven games in under 20 minutes of run. Holmes will look to produce more rebounds in an attempt to earn more minutes in the paint with the forwards.
