Holmes (illness) went through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Holmes was held out of Monday's game against Golden State while battling an illness, but he should be good to go Wednesday as the primary backup to Deandre Ayton at center. Over his last 10 healthy games, Holmes has averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.