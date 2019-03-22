Holmes ended with 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to Detroit.

Holmes returned to the court after missing two games with a quad injury. He finished the game with contributions across the board and the injury appeared a non-factor. Holmes has flirted with standard league relevance this season, with his production often tied to that of DeAndre Ayton. Ayton was in foul trouble during this game which meant Holmes was able to stay on the floor for an extended period. He can typically provide owners with blocks and steals but is a risky play given the recent form of Ayton.