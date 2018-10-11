Suns' Richaun Holmes: Impressive off bench in loss

Holmes generated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds across 20 minutes in the Suns' 116-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The fourth-year big man saw his most extensive run of preseason and took advantage of it, posting an exhibition-best 12 points in the process. Holmes has hauled in at least five boards in three of five games thus far as well, and he figures in for a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation behind starting power forward Ryan Anderson come the regular season, as well as a reserve option at center.