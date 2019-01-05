Suns' Richaun Holmes: Improved effort Friday
Holmes produced 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Clippers.
Holmes put up a gem Friday, contributing across the board, including six combined steals and blocks. DeAndre Ayton struggled to find any rhythm which gave Holmes some additional run and he certainly made the most of the opportunity. He has been trending down over the past two weeks and so maybe this is enough to get him going again.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...