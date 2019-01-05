Holmes produced 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Clippers.

Holmes put up a gem Friday, contributing across the board, including six combined steals and blocks. DeAndre Ayton struggled to find any rhythm which gave Holmes some additional run and he certainly made the most of the opportunity. He has been trending down over the past two weeks and so maybe this is enough to get him going again.