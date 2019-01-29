Holmes will start at center in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dragan Bender has been the starting center for the last five games with both Ayton (ankle) and Holmes (foot) out of the lineup, but with Holmes making an impressive return off the bench Sunday to the tune of 12 points and 10 rebounds, he'll now enter the starting five. Ayton remains without a clear timetable, so Holmes could be the Suns' starting center for the foreseeable future.