Suns' Richaun Holmes: Inactive Sunday
Holmes is listed as out for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Along with teammate Deandre Ayton, Holmes also had to leave Saturday's contest early due to an injury and will reportedly be inactive for Sunday's matchup. It's unknown how long Holmes will be sidelined for, but for now, Dragan Bender may receive a spot-start and receive more minutes Sunday due to Holmes' and Ayton's absences.
