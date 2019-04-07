Holmes (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Holmes was initially questionable, but it now appears he's headed for a second consecutive absence due to a sprained ankle. If that's the case, the Suns will again be shorthanded up front, so Dragan Bender and Ray Spalding could again start at the five and four, respectively.

