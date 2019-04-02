Holmes posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Starting at center for Deandre Ayton (ankle), Holmes stepped up with a solid performance despite running into foul trouble. The 2015 second-round pick has been offering similar production off the bench this season, and due to the ref's whistle Monday, Holmes' playing time was only slightly higher than what he usually sees on the second unit. The 25-year-old could be due for another start against the Jazz on Wednesday if Ayton remains out.