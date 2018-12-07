Holmes produced nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to Portland.

Holmes moved into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing DeAndre Ayton who was struggling with an illness. Despite the promotion, Holmes still managed just 20 minutes of playing time. Despite the obvious upside, Holmes' ceiling is limited and his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats at this stage.