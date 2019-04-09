Suns' Richaun Holmes: Out again Tuesday
Holmes (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
This officially puts an end to Holmes' season with Tuesday being the Suns' regular season finale. Dragan Bender and Ray Spalding will take on the bulk of the workload in the frontcourt for one last time.
