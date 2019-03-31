Suns' Richaun Holmes: Out due to migraine
Holmes will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies due to a migraine, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Coach Igor Kokoskov will have to look for a way to replace Holmes' role as a backup center. He may turn to the likes of Dragan Bender and/or Ray Spaling.
