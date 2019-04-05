Holmes (ankle) is out Friday against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Despite Holmes previously being listed as questionable, he's ultimately in too much discomfort to take the floor Friday. With Deandre Ayton (ankle) also out, Dragan Bender and Ray Spalding should see most of the time at center.

