Suns' Richaun Holmes: Out Monday
Holmes (illness) won't play Monday against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
This was expected as Holmes was listed as doubtful heading towards tipoff with flu-like symptoms. Dragan Bender is a candidate for more playing time in the absence of Holmes.
