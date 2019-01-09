Holmes had 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.

Holmes has scored in double figures in three of the last four games while swiping two steals in three and swatting three blocks in two. Holmes continues to provide plenty of hustle stats, and he has even handed out two dimes in three of the last four as well. Barring an injury to Deandre Ayton, Holmes is best reserved for use in deep leagues, but he is managing a career high in blocks and connecting on his best field-goal and free-throw percentages.