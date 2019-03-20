Suns' Richaun Holmes: Playing Thursday
Holmes (quad) will play Thursday against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Holmes missed the last two games with a strained quad, but he'll be back in action Wednesday as an option off the bench behind Deandre Ayton.
