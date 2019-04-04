Holmes is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Holmes is dealing with an ankle sprain, but chances are he'll start Friday for the injured Deandre Ayton (ankle). Across four previous starts, he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in 28.3 minutes.

