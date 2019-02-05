Suns' Richaun Holmes: Production falls with Ayton back
Holmes played 14 minutes and offered 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT) and two rebounds Monday in the Suns' 118-110 loss to the Rockets.
Unsurprisingly, Holmes has dropped below 20 minutes in both of the past two games and has seen his production drop accordingly with Deandre Ayton taking back the starting center gig following a six-contest absence due to a sprained ankle. Ayton is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and isn't likely to lose minutes barring injury or foul trouble, making it difficult to bank on Holmes returning to a level of playing time where he can be relied upon for consistently useful fantasy lines.
