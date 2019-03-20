Holmes (quad) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons, but he says he'll play, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A strained quad is hampering Holmes, but he has confidence he'll take the court. An official update may be provided following the team's morning shootaround. In eight March appearances, he's averaging 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 block across 15.6 minutes.