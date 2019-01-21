Holmes (foot) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix reports.

Both Holmes and starter Deandre Ayton were held out of Sunday's game against Minnesota, and the team will wait until shootaround Tuesday morning to offer a more definitive update. If one or both are held out again, Dragan Bender would likely be in line for increased minutes, as was the case Sunday.