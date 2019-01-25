Suns' Richaun Holmes: Questionable Friday
Holmes (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Holmes has missed the last three contests with a hampering foot injury but appears to be in-line to return to action Friday. If the Bowling Green product does indeed return, Holmes will presumably enter the starting lineup at the center position, as teammate Deandre Ayton (ankle) is being held out for a fourth consecutive game.
