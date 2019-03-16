Suns' Richaun Holmes: Questionable Saturday
Holmes, due to a right quad strain, is questionable Saturday against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Holmes presumably picked up the injury during Friday's loss to the Rockets. If he ends up on the shelf, Dragan Bender and Josh Jackson could see more run.
