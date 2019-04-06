Holmes (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Holmes didn't play Friday against the Pelicans while dealing with a sprained ankle, and his status for the Suns' second-to-last game of the year is up in the air. There's a chance he'll end up being a game-time call, as the team won't have a morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories