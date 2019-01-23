Holmes (foot) did not practice Wednesday but is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A foot injury has prevented Holmes from playing in the Suns' past two contests, and Deandre Ayton (ankle) has also been sidelined over the same stretch. The result has been Dragan Bender starting and posting two consecutive double-doubles. However, if Holmes is cleared to play, it's possible he slides into the starting center spot Thursday with Ayton doubtful.