Suns' Richaun Holmes: Remains out Monday
Holmes (quadriceps) will remain out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Evan Sidery of The Bright Side reports.
It will be the second consecutive contest in which Holmes will be inactive for, as the center continues to deal with a sprained right quad. Teammate Dragan Bender will likely step into the backup center role behind Deandre Ayton for Monday's matchup again. Holmes' next chance at returning will be Thursday against the Pistons.
