Suns' Richaun Holmes: Ruled out Saturday
Holmes (quad) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Holmes, who strained his right quad during Friday's game against the Rockets, will be held out Saturday. It's unclear how bad the injury is, but more information about Holmes' availability should come out prior to Monday's tilt with the Bulls.
More News
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Questionable Saturday•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-double in 16 minutes•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Production falls with Ayton back•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Set to come off bench•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: In starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...