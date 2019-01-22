Suns' Richaun Holmes: Ruled out Tuesday
Coach Igor Kokoskov said Holmes (foot) will not play play Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Kevin Zimmerman of 97.8 Arizona Sports reports.
Holmes is still dealing with a foot injury and will miss a second straight game as a result. With Deandre Ayton also unavailable, Dragan Bender will start and benefit from an increased role, as was the case Sunday. Holmes' next chance to play will come Thursday against Portland.
