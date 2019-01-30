Holmes had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 loss to the Spurs.

Holmes drew the start with Deandre Ayton (ankle) still sidelined, with Dragan Bender returning to a reserve role. Holmes was quiet overall, but he did protect the rim well, recording at least three blocks for the second straight game, the fourth time in the last 10 tilts, and the eighth time through 47 appearances this season. If Ayton isn't ready to go for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks, Holmes will likely start at center once again.