Suns' Richaun Holmes: Scores 13 points in 14 minutes
Holmes provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 loss to the 76ers.
Holmes returned from a one-game absence with an illness to deliver a strong stat line considering his limited minutes. There's only so much time available behind rookie center Deandre Ayton, but Holmes often makes the most of his minutes, thus affording himself decent value in deeper leagues.
