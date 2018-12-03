Holmes scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding four blocks, three steals and a rebound in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-96 loss to the Lakers.

The 15 points actually led the Suns on the afternoon, as their starting five couldn't get anything going on offense after the first quarter. Holmes has been a beast defensively in recent weeks, recording multiple blocks in seven of his last 10 games while averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch in only 17.3 minutes a game. With rookie Deandre Ayton commanding significant court time at center to aid his development for the rebuilding franchise, though, it will be tough for Holmes to earn a bigger role regardless of his per-36 production.