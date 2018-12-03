Suns' Richaun Holmes: Scores team-high 15 in rout
Holmes scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding four blocks, three steals and a rebound in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-96 loss to the Lakers.
The 15 points actually led the Suns on the afternoon, as their starting five couldn't get anything going on offense after the first quarter. Holmes has been a beast defensively in recent weeks, recording multiple blocks in seven of his last 10 games while averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch in only 17.3 minutes a game. With rookie Deandre Ayton commanding significant court time at center to aid his development for the rebuilding franchise, though, it will be tough for Holmes to earn a bigger role regardless of his per-36 production.
More News
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Brings the defense Wednesday•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in just 17 minutes Tuesday•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Impressive off bench in loss•
-
Suns' Richaun Holmes: Blocks three shots Wednesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Dealt to Phoenix•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Option for next season picked up•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.