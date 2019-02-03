Holmes is expected to come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

With Deandre Ayton returning to the starting five after a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Holmes will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve in the month of January, Holmes has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks across 18.9 minutes.