Suns' Richaun Holmes: Set to come off bench
Holmes is expected to come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With Deandre Ayton returning to the starting five after a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Holmes will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve in the month of January, Holmes has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks across 18.9 minutes.
