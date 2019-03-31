Suns' Richaun Holmes: Should play Monday
Holmes (head) is expected to return Monday against Cleveland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Holmes was held out of Saturday's matchup due to a migraine, but the Suns are optimistic about his chances of returning against the Cavs. He'll likely gain clearance to play closer to Monday's tip.
